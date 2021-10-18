Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 52-year-old man killed in Lalru hit-and-run
52-year-old man killed in Lalru hit-and-run

A speeding car rammed into the victim’s motorcycle and then ran over his head near the Lalru flyover, said police
The car driver fled after the accident near Lalru flyover. (HT Photo/For representation only)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 03:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

A speeding car claimed the life of a 52-year-old man near Lalru flyover on Saturday night.

Police said the deceased, Paramjeet Singh, a resident of Rajindra Enclave, Dera Bassi, was returning from Ambala with his son.

“As they reached near the flyover at Lalru, a speeding car hit their motorcycle and ran over Paramjeet’s head. He was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, but declared brought dead. The car driver fled from the scene,” said investigating officer Sukhjinder Singh.

The accused driver has been booked under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code on the statement of the victim’s son Arshdeep Singh.

