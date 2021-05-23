Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 52-year-old man shot dead over land dispute in Mohali
chandigarh news

52-year-old man shot dead over land dispute in Mohali

Police said Balbir had purchased 1.5 kanal land in Mullanpur and was building an office for his property consultancy business. The accused men had claimed a share in this land
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 01:50 AM IST
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man was killed while another was injured after shots were fired during a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Ranimajra in Mullanpur on Saturday.

Balbir Singh, 52, who was killed, and Parminder Singh, 32, who was injured, were both property dealers. The accused Pindi and Jassi, are business owners. They have yet to be arrested.

Police said Balbir had purchased 1.5 kanal land in Mullanpur and was building an office for his property consultancy business. “The accused men had claimed a share in Balbir’s land. On Saturday, too, the accused had an argument with Balbir, after which they shot him,” said Yogesh Kumar, station house officer, Mullanpur.

A bullet hit Balbir’s chest while one brushed past Parminder’s head, injuring him. Balbir and Parminder were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where Balbir was declared brought dead and Parminder is under treatment. A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP