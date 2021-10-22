Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 53 more dengue cases surface in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

53 more dengue cases surface in Ludhiana

On Wednesday, Ludhiana had seen 54 new dengue cases, which is the single largest spike seen so far this year.
With the fresh cases, the total number of confirmed dengue cases in Ludhiana has reached 580 this year, while 2,075 others are also suspected to have contracted the infection. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 02:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Ludhiana: With 53 fresh dengue cases, Ludhiana’s daily count crossed the 50-mark for the second consecutive day on Thursday. On Wednesday, it had seen 54 new cases, which is the single largest spike seen so far this year.

With the fresh cases, the total number of confirmed dengue cases in the district has reached 580 this year, while 2,075 others are also suspected to have contracted the infection.

Of the total confirmed cases, 423 were reported from city areas, while others are from Payal, Khanna, Sudhar, and Sahnewal among others. As many as 148 patients are undergoing treatment at different private hospitals, while 432 have been discharged. While three suspected people are suspected to have succumbed to the disease, no fatality has been confirmed yet.

The cases from the city have been reported from areas such as Kitchlu Nagar, BRS Nagar, Sham Singh Road, Model Gram, Kailash Chowk, Bhamian Road, Chander Nagar, Atam Nagar, Rani Jhansi Road, Hargobindpura, Nehru Nagar and Tagore Nagar. Meanwhile, authorities have appealed to the residents to take precautions and avoid water accumulation in and around their houses to stop breeding of mosquitoes.

RELATED STORIES

Cases comparatively low

As per the report shared by the district health department, the number of cases reported this year is less in comparison to the number of cases reported during this time last year. As many as 857 cases were reported till October 21 in 2020, while this year, 580 cases have been reported till now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Patiala man kills fiancée after she discovers his first marriage, held

Ludhiana gangrape: Autopsy inconclusive on cause of death, case referred for chemical analysis

One shot dead, 2 injured in Bathinda group clash

Ludhiana: One of the complainants withdraws rape plaint against LIP chief Bains
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP