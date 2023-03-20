530 pvt bus operators benefited from interest subvention scheme: HP deputy CM

Himachal Pradesh’s deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri while replying during the question hour of the budget session said in order to support private transport sector during the Covid pandemic, ‘Interest Subvention on Working Capital Loan for Private Stage Carriages Operators’ scheme was launched in June 2021 under which 530 operators got benefits.

The question was asked by Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania. Agnihotri said the loan will be repaid in five years, including an initial one-year moratorium. “Interest subvention will be 75% for the first year, which will be 50% for the next/second year. The beneficiary will pay the entire interest on his own for the remaining three years,” he added. The working capital loan limit was fixed at ₹2 lakh per bus, subject to maximum ₹20 lakh per individual/company/society.

The rate of interest to be charged will be a maximum of 11% per annum (on a monthly compounded basis). However, the rate of interest to be charged by the state cooperative banks and Himachal Gramin Bank be left to the financial institutions based on the re-payment capacity, said the deputy CM. He said in the case of commercial banks, the advancement will be regulated under the scheme of working capital loan to MSME units as notified by the Centre. He said no assistance has been received from the central government under this scheme.

The 530 operators got benefits amounting to ₹8.2 crore under this scheme, which was valid up to March 31, 2022. There is no plan to extend the scheme, Agnihotri said.

In reply to another question raised by Gagret MLA Chaitanya Sharma, Agnihotri said that the government was trying to boost sales of electric vehicles for which an ‘ecosystem’ will be created.

“Total 208 locations have been identified for installation of charging infrastructure on all highways in HP and the figure may go up to 400,” he added. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in his budget speech had announced making Himachal a green energy state by 2026.

In a question asked by Jogindernagar MLA Prakash Rana, agriculture minister Chander Kumar said that the government was running ‘Chief Minister Khet Sanrakshan Yojana’ to prevent damage to crops from wild animals, under which subsidy is provided for various kinds of fencings.

He said that under the scheme, subsidy is provided for barbed wire fencing, chainlink fencing, solar-powered fencing and composite fencing.