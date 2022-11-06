Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5,334 crore paid to farmers in a single day as MSP: Punjab minister

5,334 crore paid to farmers in a single day as MSP: Punjab minister

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 11:50 PM IST

Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said 144 lakh tonnes of paddy have been procured so far in the current season

Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Sunday said that during the ongoing paddy procurement in the state, payment of 5,334.54 crore was credited directly to the accounts of 1.84 lakh farmers on Saturday. (Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Sunday said that during the ongoing paddy procurement in the state, payment of 5,334.54 crore was credited directly to the accounts of 1.84 lakh farmers on Saturday.

An approval has been given for payment of 1,500 crore which would be released by Monday, he added. According to the minister, 144 lakh tonnes of paddy have been procured so far in the current season.

He said till Saturday, MSP payment of 25,424.86 crore was issued directly to the bank accounts of farmers and so far, about 6.5 lakh farmers have availed the benefit.

Principal secretary, food and civil supplies department, Rahul Bhandari, said the approval of cash loan limit (CCL) for November has continued to facilitate MSP payment.

He added that almost entire paddy has been procured and lifted in Majha region and now maximum paddy arrival is taking place in Malwa.

According to reports received from the districts, more than 98% of the paddy procured 72 hours ago has been lifted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP