53rd convocation: Over 770 walk away with degrees at PEC

The 53rd convocation of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) was held here on Thursday. Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest at the event.

PEC students celebrating at the college’s 53rd convocation in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Of 774 total degrees, 497 students were awarded the degree in person and 277 students were awarded the degree in absentia.

Purohit, in his convocation address, said PEC has a legacy of over 100 years. He said Indians make a mark wherever they go. “Even 60% of the NASA’s scientists are Asians, with a significant number of Indians in it.”

He said as they are entering a world of unlimited opportunities and possibilities, intelligence is equally important as education. While sharing instances of Mahatma Gandhi’s life, he told the students to always follow his teachings of simple living and high thinking.

Purohit gave gold medals to the students and conferred Honoris Causa to Dr Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

PEC director Baldev Setia talked about the vision of PEC through its achievements.

At least 640 BTech degrees were awarded to the students of various branches of engineering; 96 MTech degrees were awarded to the PG students and 38 PhD degrees were awarded.

