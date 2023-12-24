54 Gita verses to be added in Haryana school curriculum: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced the inclusion of 54 Gita verses (shlokas) in the school curriculum this year in the state, with plans to integrate more shlokas in the future. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar presenting a momento to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during the “Vishwa Gita Paath” programme in Kurukshetra. (HT)

He made the announcement during his address at the “Vishwa Gita Paath” programme at the theme park in Kurukshetra that witnessed 18,000 students reciting 18 Gita verses.

Similar events were organised at all 22 districts of Haryana and many people read the verses online, creating a new record.

Khattar said that including Gita and other epics in school syllabus was already underway under the National Education Policy (NEP), books of which were also released at the event in the presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, president of Gita Gyan Sansthanam Swami Gyananand, national executive member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Indresh Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, MLA Subhash Sudha and others.

The CM also encouraged students to carry a copy of Gita in their pocket, stressing the importance of incorporating its teachings from young age.

During his address, Assam CM highlighted the historical connections between Lord Shri Krishna and Assam, emphasising the deep-rooted cultural heritage of India.

He stressed on the need for Gita in human life and said, “People ask us if we believe in Constitution, I say yes because it is based on our Vedas, Upanishad and Gita. I must say if the Constitution was not written by a Hindu and if there was no Hindu in the constituent assembly, we would not have seen such a Constitution that exists today. Hindus believe in Vasudev Kutambakam, Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava that is why our Constitution is secular in nature.”

The day also marked the end of seven-day main events at the 8th International Gita Mohatsav, while the mela and cultural events will conclude on Sunday.

CM said that this year, over 30 lakh people visited the Mohatsav and requests for organising similar events have poured in from various countries, including Mauritius, Canada, and Australia, while discussions were underway for hosting the event in Sri Lanka in 2024.

He also announced a holiday in Kurukshetra for Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the dignitaries inaugurated the Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra, built at a cost of ₹206 crore.

Khattar highlighted another project funded by the Ministry of Tourism under the Sri Krishna Circuit through Swadesh Darshan Scheme, where the beautification of Brahma Sarovar, Jyotisar, Narakatari, Sannihat Sarovar, and the city, will be undertaken.

The chief minister said that an additional budget of ₹205.58 crore was allocated for the Mahabharata-themed building, artistic exhibition, and multimedia project at Jyotisar.

Later in the day, Khattar also announced the construction of memorials in honour of Sant Ravidas and Sikh Gurus at Pipli near Kurukshetra.

There are 367 pilgrimage sites in the 48-kos land of Kurukshetra, situated between the holy Saraswati and Drishdwati rivers. Some of these sites are nearly extinct, and the state government is determined to renovate and restore their glory.

He announced the renovation of Saraswati Tirtha at Pehowaand the construction of Saraswati Dwar, with an estimated cost of ₹10 crore. Over the last four years, ₹51 crore has been sanctioned to the Kurukshetra Development Board for 64 development works.

Out of this, ₹28 crore has been released, with ₹15 crore spent on completed works and 20 works in progress. Approval for 18 additional development works costing ₹15 crore 66 lakhs has been granted.

He also unveiled a metal statue of Swami Vivekananda in the courtyard of the Faculty Lodge and a sports hostel at Kurukshetra University.