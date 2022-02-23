54-year-old man held for stalking, threatening Chandigarh woman

Police on Monday arrested a 54-year-old businessman for stalking and threatening a woman.

The accused, identified as Sudeep Sabharwal of Sector 34, was arrested from Udaipur, Rajasthan, where he runs a business. Police said a case under Section 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on February 16.

The complainant, who works in a bank in Sector 32, had told the police that she had lodged a complaint against him for stalking and harassment in 2020, following which the accused had given a written apology. However, he started stalking her again and would often show up at her work and house.

After the registration of the case, the accused threatened to throw acid on the victim and kill her brother if the family didn’t withdraw the complaint. The police then added Sections 195A (threatening any person to give false evidence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) IPC to the case.

The accused was sent to one-day police custody after being produced in a court.