55 fresh Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 55 fresh Covid-19 cases and no death for the sixth consecutive day, an official health bulletin said. On Monday, the union territory had witnessed the lowest daily Covid-19 infections in 21 months with just 42 cases. When the first wave had ebbed in February 2021, the lowest daily total of 43 cases was recorded in the union territory on February 08, 2021. As the second wave ebbed, the region saw the lowest of 51 cases on October 15, 2021.
Other short stories
Apni Party leader begins Chenab valley tour
Leh to re-open schools for classes 6-12 from March 7
Jammu Div Com inaugurates Mahashivratri fairs
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.