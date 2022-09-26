55 Sikh, Hindu refugees from Afghanistan arrive in Delhi

The last batch of 55 Afghanistan Sikh and Hindu nationals arrived in New Delhi on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who received all the families, said that it became possible due to the joint effort of the Indian and Afghan governments.

The ministry of external affairs had granted e-visas to Afghanistan citizens, belonging to the minority community, who were under constant threat to life since the Taliban government took over.

A special flight was organised by Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar, which arrived today evening.

“We have been coordinating the repatriation and rehabilitation of the Afghan refugees and will continue to support these families by providing them with free housing on rent, giving them monthly expenses for household, providing them with skills, medical insurance and educating their youth,” Sahney said. He added that he already has been running a programme ‘My family, My responsibility’ under which 543 Afghan Sikhs and Hindu families are being rehabilitated in Delhi by providing them with all facilities.

A congregation was organised at a Gurdwara in west Delhi’s Arjun Nagar to welcome these refugees.