55-yr-old killed in hit and run accident in Mohali

A 55-year-old man of Saraswati Vihar, Derabassi, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after being struck by an unidentified car in a hit-and-run incident on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Raj Kumar, was on his way back home when around 6pm a white car hit his scooter from behind and fled.

The victim’ son, Rohit Sharma, in his complaint said that when his father reached Sukhmani College, a rashly driven car rammed his vehicle from rear following which he lost the balance and suffered multiple injuries including fatal head injury. Soon after the incident, the victim was rushed to Derabassi civil hospital where he died during treatment. Following this, Rohit lodged a complaint with the police.

The driver, as per the police is yet to be identified and is absconding. Officials, however, have booked the accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).