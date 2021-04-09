56 deaths, 3,119 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

Punjab reported 56 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday as 3,119 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 2,63,090, according to a medical bulletin.

Hoshiarpur district has witnessed the highest case fatality rate in Punjab in the past few days and since April 1, the district has witnessed 59 deaths of total 552 . Hoshiarpur’s contribution in the state’s total deceased is 15% which is said to be the highest.

So far, the infection has killed 7,334 in the state. The number of active cases also rose from 25,855 to 26,389. Mohali on Thursday recorded the maximum 456 cases, followed by 425 in Ludhiana, 419 in Jalandhar, 354 in Patiala and 317 in Amritsar. Among the fresh deaths, 12 were reported from Hoshiarpur, eight in Jalandhar, seven in Amritsar and six in Patiala, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,480 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 2,29,367, the bulletin said.

There are 24 critical patients who are on ventilator while 386 are on oxygen support. A total of 62,35,386 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.