56 IAS, KAS officers transferred in J&K administrative rejig

In a major administrative reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 56 IAS, KAS and police officers were transferred with eight women officers getting key positions.

On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government had issued three sets of transfer orders, including of 27 IAS and KAS officers comprising a divisional commissioner, deputy commissioners and CEOs, nine SSP and SP-rank police officers and six financial commissioners, additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramesh Kumar has been posted as Jammu divisional commissioner, relieving Raghav Langer, who has been posted as secretary planning, monitoring and development.

Anshul Garg, Jammu deputy commissioner (DC), was transferred as CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Akshay Labroo was posted as additional secretary in the LG’s secretariat besides being given the charge of the post of director, information, J&K.

Some of the women officers who were transferred included Anvy Lavasa ,commissioner, Jammu municipal corporation, who was transferred and posted as Jammu DC. She was also holding additional charge of CEO, SPV, for Jammu City for implementation of the Smart City Project.

Syed Sehrish Asgar, mission director, rural livelihood mission, was transferred and posted as Baramulla DC. She was also holding additional charge of mission director, RUSA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kritika Jyotsna, Ganderbal DC, was transferred and posted as Udhampur DC.

Ankita Kar, MD, J&K Trade Promotion Organisation, was transferred and posted as additional commissioner, state taxes (tax planning, policy and advance ruling).

Rachna Sharma, JKAS, under orders of transfer as mission director, ICPS, J&K, was posted as secretary in the social welfare department.

Harvinder Kour, member, J&K Services Selection Board, was transferred and posted as mission director, ICPS, J&K.

Among the nine police officers who were transferred was an SSP-rank officer, commandants and SPs, including two women officers.

According to an order issued by the home department, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, SSP, crime, Kashmir, was transferred and posted as commandant, IRP8th Battalion, while Amritpal Singh, Shopian SP, was posted as SSP, crime, Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sheema Nabi Qasba, SP (tech) CID Hqrs, was transferred and posted as Handwara SP. So was Tanushre, SP (East Srinagar), who was posted as Shopian SP.

Fourteen more KAS officers were transferred on Thursday, which included Khalid Majeed, special secretary to government, school education department, who was posted as director, panchayati raj.