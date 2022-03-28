567-crore projects underway in Dharamshala under Smart City Mission: Suresh Bhardwaj

: Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Sunday said that projects worth about ₹567 crore were being executed in Dharamshala under the Smart City Mission to upgrade the urban amenities in the town.

Presiding over a review meeting of Smart City projects, Bhardwaj said that 17 development projects worth ₹116 crore have already been completed including ₹3 crore root zone treatment plant, ₹20.9 crore rooftop solar power plant and ₹23 crore street pavement and upgradation project.

E-Municipality facility has been created by spending ₹1.37 crore, parks, website and GIS web portal of the smart city.

He said that integrated housing project at a cost of ₹19 crore, housing facilities to the shelterless at a cost of ₹57 lakh, DC campus parking at a cost of 3.43 crore and drinking water supply scheme improvement project from ₹29 crore have also been completed.

He said ₹3.70 crore have been spent on the development of Bhagsunag area, ₹4.44 crore on upgradation of Pan City roads, ₹1.55 crore on LED street lights, ₹4 crore on City Convention Centre and ₹2 crore on skill development centre.

He said that 27 projects worth ₹165 crore are under progress while tenders are being invited for 19 new projects worth ₹150 crore.

Directing the officers to expedite the works under the mission, Bhardwaj said Dharamshala holds importance from a tourism point of view.

“Dharamshala has emerged as the most vibrant city of the state, attracting lakhs of tourists every year—domestic as well as foreign,” he said.

The Smart City Project would play an important role in making this city more beautiful and attractive for foreign and domestic tourists and modern civic amenities would be available to the local people, he added.

He said that all the departments should take effective steps for proper implementation of the projects through mutual coordination so that the vision of the best Smart City can be realised.

He said that small projects in the city should also be included under Smart City so that the entire population of the town is benefited.

He exhorted all the officers to lay emphasis on qualitative improvement in the services being provided to the people.

The departments should work to provide time-bound services in the larger interest of the people making the process of availing services more simple, easy, accurate and transparent.

Earlier, Commissioner, Smart City, Pradeep Thakur made a presentation about various works being implemented under Smart City Mission.