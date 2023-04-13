Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
57-year-old man charred to death in house fire in Hamirpur

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Apr 13, 2023 07:48 PM IST

A 57-year-old man was charred to death in a house fire incident in Nadaun sub-division of Hamirpur district in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Badheda village who worked as a physical education teacher in a local government school.

The fire is learnt to have broken out due to a short circuit.

According to the police, the incident occurred around midnight when the man was sleeping alone in his old kutcha house while his wife was sleeping in another house.

Firefighters from nearby fire station rushed to the spot and managed to control the blaze after several hours of effort. However, by the time the fire was extinguished, the man had already succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and forensic experts have collected samples from the site to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The local administration has provided immediate assistance of 25,000 to the victim’s family.

