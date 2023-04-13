57-year-old man charred to death in house fire in Hamirpur

A 57-year-old man was charred to death in a house fire incident in Nadaun sub-division of Hamirpur district in the wee hours of Thursday. A 57-year-old man was charred to death in a house fire incident in Nadaun sub-division of Hamirpur district in the wee hours of Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Badheda village who worked as a physical education teacher in a local government school.

The fire is learnt to have broken out due to a short circuit.

According to the police, the incident occurred around midnight when the man was sleeping alone in his old kutcha house while his wife was sleeping in another house.

Firefighters from nearby fire station rushed to the spot and managed to control the blaze after several hours of effort. However, by the time the fire was extinguished, the man had already succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and forensic experts have collected samples from the site to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The local administration has provided immediate assistance of ₹25,000 to the victim’s family.