59 deaths, 3,116 new Covid cases in Punjab

Punjab reported 59 more coronavirus deaths on Sunday while 3,116 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,72,772, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 7,507 people in the state. The number of active cases, however, dropped marginally from 28,015 on Saturday to 27,874.

Nine people died in Amritsar, seven each in Ludhiana and Sangrur, six in Hoshiarpur and five in Jalandhar, according to the bulletin. Ludhiana saw the maximum 530 infections, followed by 423 in Mohali, 274 in Amritsar, 260 in Patiala and 252 in Bathinda.

A total of 3,121 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,37,391, as per the bulletin.

There are 43 critical patients on ventilator while 342 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 63,46,316 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

District and sessions judge tests +ve in Patiala

Patiala: District and sessions judge Rajinder Aggarwal tested positive for coronavirus hours after holding the National Lok Adalat on Saturday.

Civil surgeon Dr Satinder Singh said Aggarwal had mild fever in the evening following which the test was conducted. “His report came out to be positive and is presently under home isolation,” the civil surgeon said.

During the lok adalat, Aggarwal met a number of people and Punjab and Haryana high court judge Justice Rajan Gupta, who is the administrative judge of the Patiala sessions divisions.