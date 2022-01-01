Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5-acre rider on crop compensation: Farmers gherao DC office in Ludhiana
Protesting against the government’s five-acre rider on crop compensation, farmers gheraoed the deputy commissioner’s office on Friday and submitted a memorandum with an additional deputy commissioner and asked for a list of farmers who had received ₹2 lakh in their bank accounts.
The farmers, who were protesting under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU – Ekta Ugrahan)
Updated on Jan 01, 2022 03:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Protesting against the government’s five-acre rider on crop compensation, farmers gheraoed the deputy commissioner’s office on Friday.

The farmers, who were protesting under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU – Ekta Ugrahan), submitted a memorandum with an additional deputy commissioner and asked for a list of farmers who had received 2 lakh in their bank accounts.

“The chief minister is deliberately delaying approvals, but we will continue to gherao the DC office till our demands are met,” said Charan Singh Nurpur, BKU, district president.

