5-day long winter carnival from at Bhaderwah from Dec 27: Doda DC

The Doda deputy commissioner (DC) Harvinder Singh on Friday announced to host a five-day long winter carnival from December 27 to 31 at scenic Bhaderwah, also known as mini-Kashmir.

“We are going to organise a five day long winter carnival from December 27 at Bhaderwah where rich culture and folk of Doda region will be showcased to the tourists at Bhaderwah fort,” said Singh.

During the winter carnival, the organic produce of the region like vegetables, lavender, Rajmash and rare but internationally famous herbs etc will also be put up for exhibition, he said.

“In nutshell, the rich culture of Doda district including various folk dances and songs, adventure sports, musical evening by renowned singers, showcasing art and artefacts of the region will be part of the five day long winter fest,” said Singh.

“Doda district holds significant tourism potential with famous ancient spots like the Vasuki Naag temple, Gupt Ganga, Bhaderwah Fort, besides breathtaking destinations. The district also boasts of aromatic Bhaderwahi Rajmash and a number of rare herbs famous across the country and even worldwide,” he added.

Singh emphasised that these ancient and archaeological spots could act as great attractions for tourists from all parts of the country and boost the tourism industry in the district.

The DC also highlighted potential tourist attractions like Jai Valley, Gatha Park, Jantroon Dhar, Guldanda Lal Dramen, and other unexplored destinations.

He mentioned that road connectivity from Bhaderwah towards Guldanda and Chattergalla will be improved to enhance the tourist experience. The DC expressed optimism about leveraging the district’s diverse offerings to make it a sought-after destination for tourists.

In this context Harvinder Singh on Thursday visited Guldanda in Bhaderwah, a well-known tourist destination, which is witnessing the arrival of tourists from various states to enjoy winters amid snow capped mountains.

During interactions with tourists, the deputy magistrate assured them of their safety and convenience, emphasising the administration’s commitment to delivering a memorable and hassle-free experience.

Singh expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming winter carnival. He urged both locals and tourists to actively participate and contribute to its success. He further encouraged the tourism department and local stakeholders to make necessary arrangements, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees.