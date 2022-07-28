5kg heroin dropped by drone seized near border in Ajnala
AMRITSAR : Police on Wednesday recovered 5kg heroin reportedly dropped by a drone from across the border in Neshta village falling under the Ajnala sub-division.
Officials said the drone that entered from Pakistan side into the Indian territory dropped the consignment at a ground of a private school situated in the village, which is around 2km from the International Border.
Police have registered a case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against unidentified persons at the Gharinda police station. Police have also detained some suspects of the area for their questioning.
Gharinda station house officer (SHO) Karampal Singh said their teams were working to identify the accused involved in the smuggling.
Police sources said a team of the police had a tip-off that some Pakistani smugglers would try to sneak in drugs into the Indian territory via drone. However, the area where the consignment was dropped was not particularly mentioned.
The seizure comes days after the state special operation cell (SSOC) wing of the Punjab Police registered a case against notorious Pakistani smuggler Bilal for allegedly sending heroin and arms using drone from Pakistan to the border area pertaining to Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts. Besides Bilal, some Indian smugglers were also booked by the SSOC.
