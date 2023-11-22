5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone near border in Amritsar

Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 5.2kg of heroin dropped by a drone which sneaked into Indian airspace from Pakistan on Wednesday.

The heroin, packed in a black bag, was recovered from a field near the Attari-Wagah border at 8.30am.

Senior superintendent of police (rural) Satinder Singh said the joint search operation was launched after a tip-off. A police team, led by deputy superintendent of police (Attari) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, conducted the search along with a BSF team near Attari village.

“Five packets of heroin were recovered. Our teams are working to ascertain the identity of the accused who had to retrieve the consignment,” the SSP said.

Nagra said a case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Gharinda police station.

Sources said the drone returned to Pakistan after dropping the consignment.

