Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone near border in Amritsar

5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone near border in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2023 12:29 PM IST

Five packets of the heroin were recovered, efforts on the trace those who were to retrieve the consignment from the field on the Attari-Wagah border

Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 5.2kg of heroin dropped by a drone which sneaked into Indian airspace from Pakistan on Wednesday.

Punjab Police and Border Security Force personnel who recovered 5.2kg of heroin dropped by a drone which sneaked into Indian airspace from Pakistan on Wednesday. The heroin was recovered from a field near the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. (HT Photo)

The heroin, packed in a black bag, was recovered from a field near the Attari-Wagah border at 8.30am.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also read: Punjab Police arrest 3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module

Senior superintendent of police (rural) Satinder Singh said the joint search operation was launched after a tip-off. A police team, led by deputy superintendent of police (Attari) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, conducted the search along with a BSF team near Attari village.

“Five packets of heroin were recovered. Our teams are working to ascertain the identity of the accused who had to retrieve the consignment,” the SSP said.

Nagra said a case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Gharinda police station.

Sources said the drone returned to Pakistan after dropping the consignment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab police heroin drone
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP