5kg IED found, destroyed in Rajouri

Security forces on Saturday found and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in a forested area of Darhal in Rajouri district. The IED was destroyed safely in a controlled explosion.

The IED found in forest area of Darhal on Saturday (HT Photo)

“In Topa Hill Tak areas in Darhal, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police and security forces over suspicious movement”, a police officer said.

During the operation, an IED was detected, which was destroyed on the spot with the assistance of bomb disposal squad, he added.

A case has been registered at the Darhal police station under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.

After the encounter in Kalakote jungled that claimed lives of five soldiers, including two captains, forces have intensified operations in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch to flush out hiding terrorists.

“Since November 23, more than 35 search operations have been launched in the two districts,” a senior police officer said. In the operation, two Pakistani terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), including Quari, the mastermind of Dhangri, Kandi and Rajouri attacks, were killed.

