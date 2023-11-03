5-lakh graft case: Chandigarh cop denied anticipatory bail

A special CBI court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of an absconding Chandigarh Police sub-inspector (SI) who is accused in a graft case from October this year.

Opposing the cop’s bail plea, CBI stated that the accused was a Chandigarh Police official who demanded and accepted bribe of ₹ 2.5 lakh from the complainant of the present case, and was still absconding. (Shutterstock)

The bail applicant, SI Krishan Kumar, along with SI Akhtar Hussain, were booked on October 6 for seeking ₹5-lakh bribe from a local resident in lieu of helping his relative in a GST fraud case.

While Hussain was arrested from the economics offences wing (EOW) office the same day, Kumar had managed to flee with ₹2.5 lakh bribe money and remains on the run.

Hussain, who was posted at the Sector-17 police station, and Kumar, at the EOW wing, have since been dismissed from service.

Opposing Kumar’s bail plea, CBI stated that the accused was a Chandigarh Police official who demanded and accepted bribe of ₹2.5 lakh from the complainant of the present case, and was still absconding. There was every apprehension that he will misuse the concession of anticipatory bail, if granted, the probe agency contended, following which the court dismissed the plea.

