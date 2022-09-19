Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5th anniversary: Second Innings Association meets Chandigarh social welfare secretary

5th anniversary: Second Innings Association meets Chandigarh social welfare secretary

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 02:21 AM IST

The UT secretary social welfare Nitika Pawar on Sunday said that a database of senior citizens in the city will be compiled and a special cell will be created to hear senior citizens’ grievances

Nitika Pawar listening to seniors at a meeting called by Second Innings Association on Sunday. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT secretary social welfare Nitika Pawar on Sunday said that a database of senior citizens in the city will be compiled and a special cell will be created to hear senior citizens’ grievances.

Pawar was speaking at the event organised to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Second Innings Organisation under the stewardship of its president RK Garg.

“Special arrangements will be made for the senior citizens visiting outpatient departments (OPDs) at government hospitals so that they do not have to wait for their turn endlessly, “ Pawar said, adding that the department will look into providing smart card for seniors and the availability of forms pertaining to the Registering And Licence Authority and other departments of the municipal corporation.

She also urged seniors to use the national helpline no 14567. “The user’s data will be automatically captured in the system making the process of creating a data base easier,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP