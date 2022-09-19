5th anniversary: Second Innings Association meets Chandigarh social welfare secretary

The UT secretary social welfare Nitika Pawar on Sunday said that a database of senior citizens in the city will be compiled and a special cell will be created to hear senior citizens’ grievances.

Pawar was speaking at the event organised to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Second Innings Organisation under the stewardship of its president RK Garg.

“Special arrangements will be made for the senior citizens visiting outpatient departments (OPDs) at government hospitals so that they do not have to wait for their turn endlessly, “ Pawar said, adding that the department will look into providing smart card for seniors and the availability of forms pertaining to the Registering And Licence Authority and other departments of the municipal corporation.

She also urged seniors to use the national helpline no 14567. “The user’s data will be automatically captured in the system making the process of creating a data base easier,” she said.

