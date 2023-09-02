5th blood donation camp organised in collaboration with GMCH-32

An NSS open unit organised fifth blood donation camp in collaboration with Governemnt Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18 C, on the school premises.

The camp was coordinated with the blood bank of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The camp was coordinated with the blood bank of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

The inaugural was joined by social activist Amrit Sagar, chairman of the Joshi Foundation Vineed Joshi, advocate and social worker Dinesh Chauhan, Deepika from Bhavisha Institute and Dr Arun Bansal from Social Substance and Pranita from Vridhi NGO as guest of honour. Amrit Sagar praised all donors and NSS volunteers who made the camp a success by selfless act of blood donation, promotion, and motivation.

The camp was joined by about 80 volunteers from NSS open unit and school volunteers with all enthusiastic approach who motivated community to donate blood. In this drive, more than 52 people visited the blood donation camp. School principal Manjeet Kaur praised the wholehearted efforts and teamwork of NSS programme officers Pushpanjli and Ramesh along with programme officer Binesh Bhatia and NSS open unit coordinator Ritika Verma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NSS state liaison officer Dr Nemi Chand congratulated the organisers and GMSSS-18C officials. NSS programme officers also thanked the cooperation of GMCH-32 and all guests, donors for sparing their valuable time for making the blood donation camp a success event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON