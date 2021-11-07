Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5-yr-old going to buy chips run over by pick-up jeep in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

5-yr-old going to buy chips run over by pick-up jeep in Ludhiana

The boy was accompanied by his father, who had a narrow escape; the driver managed fled the spot after the incident but passersby managed to jot down the registration number of the jeep
The boy’s father told police that as they were walking to a nearby shop to buy chips, a speeding Mahindra Bolero Camper, coming from Hambran side, ran over his son. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 11:37 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A five-year-old boy was crushed under a pick-up jeep in Dakha while he was heading to a nearby shop with his father to buy a pack of chips. The boy’s father had a narrow escape. The victim has been identified as Jagtar Singh of Changna village of Dakha.

The driver of the pick-up vehicle managed to escape the spot after the incident, however, passersby managed to jot down the vehicle’s registration number.

Police have registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the driver, on the statement of the boy’s father, Jagdeep Singh.

Jagdeep said they were walking on the roadside when the speeding Mahindra Bolero Camper, coming from Hambran road side, ran over his son.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hamir Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused will be nabbed soon.

