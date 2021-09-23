Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
6 fresh Covid cases reported in Ludhiana, vaccination stock arrives
6 fresh Covid cases reported in Ludhiana, vaccination stock arrives

With this, the Covid count in the Ludhiana has mounted to 87,533, of which 2,100 patients have succumbed
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:53 AM IST
The Ludhiana administration also received a fresh stock of 1.08 lakh Covid vaccinations. (HT File)

Six fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in the district on Wednesday, while no casualty was reported.

With this, the Covid count in the district has mounted to 87,533, of which 2,100 patients have succumbed . As many as 85,406 patients have recovered and 27 active cases remain active in the district. The administration also received a fresh stock of 1.08 lakh Covid vaccinations. Vaccination vamps will be organised at 260 sites on Thursday.

