6 killed, 3 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

Six people died and three others injured, one of them critically, after a Maruti Eeco van veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in Poonch’s Surankote sub-division on Wednesday evening, said officials.

Injured being shifted to a hospital following a road accident in Surankote, in Poonch on Wednesday. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Six people have died and three others have been injured. It was a Maruti Eeco van that veered off a link road near Shiendhara,” said Poonch deputy magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma.

The vehicle was reportedly being plied without permit from the transport department. A total of eight passengers were on board the ill-fated vehicle. Further details are awaited.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Shafiq (32), Nazakat Hussain (34), Sheraz Ahmed (30), Musarat Naz (19), Mohammad Fareed (21) and Zulfat Bi (25), all residents of Seri Chouhana.

The bodies of all the deceased have been shifted to District Hospital, Poonch.

The injured were identified as Mohammad Amin (30), Tahir Ahmed (25) and a five-year-old boy. They have also been shifted to Poonch district hospital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Chief medical officer, Poonch, Dr Pervez Khan said an information about the accident was received through the PCR, following which the 108 ambulance service, additional ambulances and other emergency resources were immediately dispatched to the site. The bodies of six persons were brought to the district hospital, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief medical officer, Poonch, Dr Pervez Khan said an information about the accident was received through the PCR, following which the 108 ambulance service, additional ambulances and other emergency resources were immediately dispatched to the site. The bodies of six persons were brought to the district hospital, he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the mishap.

“Pained by the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Poonch. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Have directed the district administration to ensure immediate assistance is provided to those affected,” he said in a post on X.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the tragic road accident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best possible medical treatment and care for those injured in the accident. He also directed the authorities to extend all possible assistance to the affected families.