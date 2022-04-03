Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
6 months on, Chandigarh MC recovers fraudulently withdrawn 29 lakh

Chandigarh MC's accounts department lodged an FIR on October 18 at the Sector 17 police station, and lodged a claim with the RBI ombudsman (authority for resolution of complaints).
Six months on, the Bank of Baroda has restored the said amount to the Punjab National Bank Branch on the Chandigarh MC’s premises. (Representative Image/HT)
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 01:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has finally recovered 28.5 lakh, which had been fraudulently withdrawn from its saving account in October, 2021.

An MC official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Around 28.51 lakh were fraudulently withdrawn from the “cow fee” saving account on October 11, 2021 by presenting forging signatures of authorised Chandigarh municipal corporation signatories on a cheque.”

The accounts department lodged an FIR on October 18 at the Sector 17 police station, and lodged a claim with the RBI ombudsman (authority for resolution of complaints).

Six months on, the Bank of Baroda has restored the said amount to the Punjab National Bank Branch on the municipal corporation’s building premises.

