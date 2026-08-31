6 more Haryana jails to launch radio stations to boost inmates’ creativity

Haryana’s jail minister Arvind Sharma has said that the process of setting up radio stations in the jails of Kaithal, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Jhajjar, Narnaul and Rewari is underway even as jail radio stations have already been established in 14 prisons of the state.

The minister said that along with strengthening security arrangements in all jails across the state, a slew of initiatives have been undertaken for the reform, skill development and rehabilitation of inmates. (HT Photo for representation)

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Sharma said that the objective of setting up a jail radio station is to provide wings to the creativity of the inmates and promote their social rehabilitation. The inmates are also involved in activities such as making furniture, handicrafts, garments, food products and decorative items.

“The items being made by inmates are provided market access through various fairs and events. Last year, products manufactured in jails recorded sales of ₹1.76 crore, while sales worth ₹1.52 crore have been recorded so far during the current year,” Sharma said, adding that the initiative is helping inmates build confidence and move towards self-reliance through work.

Sharma said that the state government’s objective is not to limit jails merely to a system of punishment, but also to reform inmates and reintegrate them into the mainstream of society.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister said that along with strengthening security arrangements in all jails across the state, a slew of initiatives have been undertaken for the reform, skill development and rehabilitation of inmates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said that along with strengthening security arrangements in all jails across the state, a slew of initiatives have been undertaken for the reform, skill development and rehabilitation of inmates. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister said that the government is taking steps to ensure that inmates receive training, become self-reliant, and reintegrate into mainstream society with dignity after their release.

“At present, Haryana has three central jails, 17 district jails and two open air jails, with a total authorised capacity of 24,280 inmates. As on August 1, 2026, 26,860 inmates were lodged in jails across the state. In view of the number of inmates exceeding the authorised capacity, the government is working on the construction of new jails while also equipping existing jails with modern facilities and technology,” he said.

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Sharma said a high-security jail with a capacity of 312 inmates is being constructed in Rohtak, while a new district jail with a capacity of 1,200 inmates is under construction in Fatehabad. The process for the construction of new district jails with capacities of 1,200 inmates in Charkhi Dadri and 954 inmates in Panchkula is also underway, he said.

Sharma said open air jails have been established in Faridabad and Karnal, where inmates with good conduct are being provided an opportunity to live with their families. At present, 48 inmates are residing with their families in these two jails.

ITI centres have been established in five jails to prepare inmates for employment after their release. Industrial training is being provided in 12 trades, with 255 inmates registered for training. Work is also underway to establish a technical diploma training centre at district jail, Gurugram.

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