6 more infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the tricity on Sunday but the active cases rose from 30 to 33 in the past 24 hours.
Now, Chandigarh has 13 Covid infected patients, Mohali 15 and Panchkula five. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

As many as six fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Sunday. Of these, three were reported from Mohali while two were in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula. A day before, the three cities had reported eight cases in all.

In Mohali, one case was reported from Mohali urban, while two cases surfaced from Dera Bassi. In Chandigarh, the infected patients are residents of Sectors 7 and 21.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the tricity on Sunday but the active cases rose from 30 to 33 in the past 24 hours. Now, Chandigarh has 13 infected patients, Mohali 15 and Panchkula five. The daily positivity rate was 0.44% in Mohali, followed by 1% in Panchkula and 0.14% in Chandigarh.

The latest cases pushed Chandigarh’s Covid tally to 91,941, of which 90,763 have been cured and 1,165 have succumbed to the virus. Mohali’s total count of 95,710 includes 94,547 recoveries and 1,148 deaths, while in Panchkula, of the total 44,138 positive patients, 43,719 have been cured and 414 have lost the battle to the virus.

