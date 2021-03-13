6 rusted bombs found on dry river bed in Ambala

Six rusted bombs were recovered from the Markanda river bed in Ambala’s Saha block on Saturday.

Some locals noticed two bombs on the dry river bed near Panjali village on the Ambala-Kurukshetra border and alerted the authorities early morning.

Balkar Singh, in-charge, Saha police station, said: “The bomb squad was called and it disposed of the two bombs. However, when we were about to leave, four more bombs were found in the area.”

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Hamid Akhtar said all bombs have been disposed of, as per procedure, by teams from Ambala and Madhuban.

“These were the upper projectile metal part, but there was no marking on them as they were highly rusted. Such recoveries have been made in the area earlier too. A probe has been initiated,” said the SSP.

Locals said the bombs could be part of an army drill conducted in the area decades ago.