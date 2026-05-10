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6 yrs on, couple awaiting flat possession in New Chandigarh get RERA relief

Omaxe argued that the buyers had knowingly signed the agreement in 2015 after understanding that pricing would be based on super area

Published on: May 10, 2026 07:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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After waiting more than six years for possession of their apartment in Omaxe’s “The Lake” project at New Chandigarh, a Chandigarh couple secured relief from Punjab RERA, which directed the developer to pay around 54 lakh as delay interest at 10.80% per annum and hand over possession after obtaining completion and occupation certificates.

RERA also directed the developer in New Chandigarh to continue paying interest till actual possession is handed over with valid completion and occupation certificates. (HT File)

Kabir Chauhan and Brindra Chauhan, residents of Sector 40-A, Chandigarh, had booked a 3BHK flat in Tower Caspean-E of the project in 2014. They signed the buyer’s agreement with Omaxe Chandigarh Extension Developers Pvt Ltd in March 2015 for a flat measuring 1,920 square feet at a total cost of 80 lakh. Represented by advocate Shahnawaz Khan, the couple told the authority they had already paid over 70 lakh, including GST, but possession never came despite the promised timeline ending in March 2019.

The buyers also accused the developer of charging them on “super area” instead of “carpet area”. They claimed the actual carpet area disclosed before RERA was only 1,263 square feet and sought a refund of nearly 25.84 lakh for the alleged excess area charged. They further accused the company of unfair trade practices and sought penalties under the RERA Act.

While rejecting the buyers’ plea seeking refund over the carpet-area dispute, the authority held that the project was delayed and directed the company to pay interest on over 68 lakh deposited by the complainants from March 21, 2019, till the date of the order. It also directed the developer to continue paying interest till actual possession is handed over with valid completion and occupation certificates.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 6 yrs on, couple awaiting flat possession in New Chandigarh get RERA relief
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 6 yrs on, couple awaiting flat possession in New Chandigarh get RERA relief
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