60 lakh house attached under NDPS Act; 3 drug peddlers arrested

As part of the Nasha Mukt campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, police on Wednesday attached a residential house worth ₹60 lakhs of an alleged drug peddler under the NDPS Act in South Kashmir’s Anantnag while three alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Pulwama and Shopian districts of the southern valley.

FIR was registered in all the cases. (File)

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Sharing information, police said that continuing their sustained crackdown against drug trafficking and the illegal narcotics network, they attached a two-storey residential house belonging to Aasif Hussain Khan, alias Soab Don, of Anchidora, Anantnag, a notorious drug peddler.

“The attached property comprises a two-storey concrete residential house constructed over 6 marlas of land, having an estimated market value of approximately ₹60 lakhs,” the spokesman said, adding that the attachment was carried out under Section 68F of the NDPS Act after following due legal procedure.

“The property has been identified as having been acquired through proceeds generated from illicit drug trafficking and narcotics-related activities.”

Meanwhile, Police arrested two drug peddlers in Pulwama and recovered contraband substances from them.

“Police in Pulwama achieved significant success by apprehending two drug peddlers and recovering a substantial quantity of heroin-like substance at SIDCO Lassipora,” the spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} “During a naka at SIDCO Lassipora, a police party from the police post Lassipora intercepted a Tata Mobile driven by Ishfaq Majeed Wani, of Mughalpora Cherath, Pulwama, along with co-passenger Reyaz Ahmad Wani, a resident of Newa Pulwama.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During a naka at SIDCO Lassipora, a police party from the police post Lassipora intercepted a Tata Mobile driven by Ishfaq Majeed Wani, of Mughalpora Cherath, Pulwama, along with co-passenger Reyaz Ahmad Wani, a resident of Newa Pulwama.” {{/usCountry}}

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During the search, approximately 17.5 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from the possession of Ishfaq Majeed Wani and 31 grams from the possession of Reyaz Ahmad Wani, making a total recovery of 48.5 grams. “The contraband substance along with the vehicle used in the commission of the offence was seized on the spot,” the spokesperson said.

Accordingly, an FIR under relevant sections was registered.

In another incident, Shopian police arrested a drug peddler and recovered Cannabis powder like substance from his possession. “During routine naka checking, a police party from police station Zainapora intercepted a motorcycle for checking. During the search, 248 grams of Cannabis powder-like substance was recovered,” the spokesperson said.

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The accused, Sarjeel Ahmad Itoo , of Pariwan Kulgam, has been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.