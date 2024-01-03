60 lakh students participated in sports events in 2023: BJP

At least 60 lakh students participated in sports events in the past one year. Senior BJP leader and party’s JK spokesman Altaf Thakur said J&K youth have shown a massive transformation post Article 370 abrogation, over 60 lakh youth participated in the sports events in 2023. The department of youth, services and sports had already geared up its preparations for mega events this year, said the BJP. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The department of youth, services and sports had already geared up its preparations for mega events this year.” The plan to lure youth into sports was followed in letter and spirit. A target to involve about 30 lakh students of over 28,000 J&K schools was achieved,” Thakur said, adding that the new initiatives being taken by the department for the mass participation of students and non-students in sports activities with the involvement of young blood at panchayat and block level was prioritised to ensure that every single boy and girl gets a chance to play. “It was really an honour to see a mega interprovincial district level hockey tournament on the hockey synthetic turf at Pulwama on National Sports Day.”

Thakur said gone are the days when youth were seen with stones and guns on roads and at funerals of slain terrorists.

He said this huge transformation has pinched the parties like National Conference and PDP whose shops were being run on stone pelting and terrorist activities.