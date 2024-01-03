close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 60 lakh students participated in sports events in 2023: BJP

60 lakh students participated in sports events in 2023: BJP

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 03, 2024 10:18 PM IST

Senior BJP leader and party’s JK spokesman Altaf Thakur said J&K youth have shown a massive transformation post Article 370 abrogation, over 60 lakh youth participated in the sports events in 2023

At least 60 lakh students participated in sports events in the past one year. Senior BJP leader and party’s JK spokesman Altaf Thakur said J&K youth have shown a massive transformation post Article 370 abrogation, over 60 lakh youth participated in the sports events in 2023.

The department of youth, services and sports had already geared up its preparations for mega events this year, said the BJP. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The department of youth, services and sports had already geared up its preparations for mega events this year, said the BJP. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The department of youth, services and sports had already geared up its preparations for mega events this year.” The plan to lure youth into sports was followed in letter and spirit. A target to involve about 30 lakh students of over 28,000 J&K schools was achieved,” Thakur said, adding that the new initiatives being taken by the department for the mass participation of students and non-students in sports activities with the involvement of young blood at panchayat and block level was prioritised to ensure that every single boy and girl gets a chance to play. “It was really an honour to see a mega interprovincial district level hockey tournament on the hockey synthetic turf at Pulwama on National Sports Day.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Thakur said gone are the days when youth were seen with stones and guns on roads and at funerals of slain terrorists.

He said this huge transformation has pinched the parties like National Conference and PDP whose shops were being run on stone pelting and terrorist activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out