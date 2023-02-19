6,000 orphan children to benefit from Sukh-Ashray scheme: Himachal CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said at least 6,000 orphan children of Himachal Pradesh would benefit from the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana’ launched by the state government.

Speaking at an event held late on Saturday at Mandi circuit house, Sukhu said the state government has decided to adopt orphan children and under the scheme, provisions have been made for their higher education, pocket money, self-employment and allocation of land along with assistance of ₹3 lakh for building a house and much more.

The chief minister said his government has in its short tenure of about two months taken steps to change the system and intends to extend the benefits of all its welfare schemes to every eligible beneficiary.

“The upcoming budget would reflect the vision of the government,” he said. Sukhu said the previous government did not make any budgetary provision for the projects such as Shivdham and Mandi airport, “but the present regime would even complete all dream projects of the previous government”.

‘Committed to conserving HP’s cultural heritage’

Calling Himachal Pradesh ‘Devbhoomi’ and ‘Veerbhoomi’, Sukhu said his government was committed to conserving the state’s cultural heritage.

He was presiding over a programme organised by Sarv Devta Seva Samiti in Mandi on the occasion of International Shivratri Fair on Sunday.

Sukhu also announced ₹1 crore for the samiti along with half bigha land around the temples from the allottable pool.

The chief minister assured that his government would fulfil all 10 guarantees made by the Congress in its manifesto in a phased manner.

Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh also remembered contribution of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh in construction of ‘Sanskriti Sadans’ in Kullu and Mandi.

Sukhu and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri also expressed grief over the demise of Kiran Bali, mother of Nagrota MLA RS Bali and wife of GS Bali.

“She was the strength behind late GS Bali and a source of inspiration for him, who always served for the welfare of people and development of the area,” Sukhu said.

He was accompanied by Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, Dharampur legislator Chander Shekhar, former MP Viplove Thakur and other senior leaders.

Kiran had suffered cardiac arrest at her residence in Kangra town two days ago. She was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, where she breathed her last on Saturday.