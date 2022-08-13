6,000 posts of anganwadi workers will be filled: CM Mann

: On the occasion of ‘Rakhar Punia’, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that 6,000 posts of anganwadi workers for women will be filled in the state, stressing that his government will create more opportunities of employment for the youth both in public and private sector.

Addressing a gathering here to mark the festival at the historic village of Baba Bakala, the chief minister said the wheels have already been set in motion to complete the recruitment process of anganwadi workers within 45 days. He said that entire recruitment will be based on merit and will be done in a transparent and fair manner for which a mechanism is being evolved.

“In addition, 4300 posts have been recently filled in Punjab police and the appointment letters to selected candidates will be handed over in the coming days,” Mann said.

Asserting that the Punjab government was committed to check the brain drain from the state, he said that his government was working hard to create new job opportunities for both in public and private sector.

Attacking former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Mann said that instead of focusing on the well-being of public, these leaders amassed huge wealth through illegal means.

The CM said that the state government is doing its ground work well to nail the leaders who are guilty of looting public money.

“These leaders didn’t have any printing machines to print fake notes but they constructed palatial palaces by robbing the wealth of tax payer’s. This illegal and heinous practice made them rich but deprived the people of basic civic amenities,” Mann said.

Condemning the previous governments of misusing funds from the Centre due to which the Union government was not releasing funds despite the legitimate right of the state, he said that the after he flagged the issue with the Centre, they released ₹ 1,760 crores which will be spent judiciously on public welfare.

Stressing on the need for crop diversification, Mann said that his government was already promoting it in a big way. He urged the farmers to refrain from paddy straw burning as it imposes serious threat to the environment in the state.

The CM said that the state government has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring smooth and hassle-free purchase of paddy during the upcoming procurement season. He said that special vigil will be kept on checking the transport of paddy from other states to Punjab for which new initiatives are being taken and farmers of the state will not face any problem in selling their harvest.

51 lakh consumers to get zero electricity bills

CM Mann said that 51 lakh households in Punjab can look forward to getting zero electricity bills from September 1.

After dedicating the 66KV Butaari-Beas line to the people, the chief minister said that in a path breaking initiative, the Aam Aadmi government in the state has provided 600 units of free power per billing cycle to every section of society.

He said that due to this unprecedented pro-people initiative, 51 lakh households out of the total 74 lakh will get zero electricity bill in the coming month of September. Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said that 68 lakh households will get zero power bill in January, which will be roughly 90% of the total households of the state.

Mann said that for the first time in the history of the state, farmers have got regular, uninterrupted and surplus power. ENDS

