Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 60-year-old man killed in Mohali hit-and-run

Published on Jul 30, 2022 04:55 AM IST
Mohali police said the vehicle sped off after hitting the 60-year-old man, who was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase-6 where he was declared brought dead
The deceased was identified as Gopal, who worked as a labourer at a factory in Mohali. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 60-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding vehicle while walking along the Airport road, near Balongi, on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Gopal, who worked as a labourer at a factory in Mohali. He was a native of Banda village in Uttar Pradesh and lived at TDI City in Mohali.

Police said the vehicle sped off after hitting Gopal, who was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase-6 where he was declared brought dead.

Balongi station house officer inspector Parivinkal Grewal said the deceased’s body was handed over to his family members after conducting post-mortem.

A case of causing death by negligence has been registered against the unidentified car driver at Balongi police station.

