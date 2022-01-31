Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 61-year-old man killed in Mohali hit and run incident
chandigarh news

61-year-old man killed in Mohali hit and run incident

The man was returning home from work when a speeding car rammed into two-wheeler at the Phase-7 light point in Mohali on Sunday.
The hit and run victim was taken to Sohana hospital in Mohali where he was declared brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 61-year-old man died after a speeding car hit his two-wheeler at the Phase-7 light point in Mohali, on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Balbir Singh, a resident of Jandpur village. He worked as a security guard in Mohali. On Sunday evening, around 7, when he was heading home from work, a speeding car hit his two-wheeler, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to Sohana hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The car driver fled the scene after the incident.

Investigating officer, Amarnath said, “We have registered a case against an unknown car driver at Phase-8 police station. We are checking the closed-circuit television camera footage, and are hopeful of arresting the accused soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP