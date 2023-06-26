62-yr-old man shot dead by ex-tenants in Punjab’s Mansa

A 62-year-old man was shot dead in Mansa district’s Bareta town on Saturday night by his ex-tenants. Police officials said at least four motorcyle-borne persons were involved in the crime.

At least four rounds of bullets were fired by the assailants. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The deceased has been identified as Prem Kumar. Investigators said the two accused have been identified but no arrests have been made yet. At least four rounds of bullets were fired by the assailants, police said.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP), Nanak Singh said that the deceased had given his house near bus stand on rent to two men from Ratia in the adjoining Fatehabad district of Haryana. Motive of the crime is being investigated and the body was sent to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot for autopsy, he added.

“Kumar had got his house vacated recently. A preliminary investigation reveals that the tenants had some personal issues with the deceased. We have recovered four bullet shells from the crime spot, and we suspect the involvement of more people in the murder,” said the SSP. Police sources said the deceased was with his family when the assailants barged into his house and opened fire. He was moved to a local hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

