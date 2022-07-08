62-year-old woman living in subhuman conditions rescued in Panipat
A 62-year-old woman from a village in Panipat, who was forced to live in subhuman conditions, famished and locked in the stairs of her home for the past one-and-a-half years, has been rescued following the intervention of district authorities.
Women protection-cum-child marriage prohibition officer Rajni Gupta received the information about the woman over phone and on Wednesday evening, she led a team to the house of the victim, Sombiri, in Jhamba village of Panipat and found her locked in the stairs on the second floor.
“When we reached there with my team, we found that she was locked in the stairs for over a year. It seems that woman has not eaten anything for many days,” Gupta said.
There was no electricity or fan in the room and she also has Tuberculosis. She was lying on the floor as there was no bed in the room, Gupta said.
“She started crying and told us that there are around 16 members in the family, including her husband and three sons. Her husband beats her regularly and nobody intervenes. She informed that nobody gives her food except her youngest daughter-in-law,” the officer said.
After recording the victim’s statement, the family was summoned by Gupta to her office on Thursday. The victim’s husband Phool Kumar has been directed to provide her with all the facilities and treatment for Tuberculosis and other age related ailments immediately.
Gupta said that officials from her office will make another visit in the next couple of days to the victim’s house and strict action will be taken against them for non-compliance.
However, no FIR was registered against the family at the Panipat women police station after Sombiri requested the authorities to give her husband and son one week’s time. The family was told to give in writing that they will provide proper facilities to her.
This is not the first such incident reported in the district. In October 2020, a 36-year-old woman, who was forced to live inside a toilet for over a year by her husband, was also rescued from Rishpur village of Panipat district.
-
2-day workshop on constitution literacy at PAU in Ludhiana
On the directions of secretary, sports and youth services, Punjab, Raj Kamal Chaudhary and director, youth services department, Ludhiana, Rajesh Dhiman, a two-day constitutional awareness workshop was organised by UNICEF and Community Youth Collective at Jacob auditorium,PAU, which commenced on Thursday. Speaking at the inaugural event, MLA Bagha Purana Amritpal Singh Sukhanand said constitutional awareness is important for every citizen.
-
Active monsoon pushes rainfall deficit in Maha from 30 % to 3 %
Pune: With the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra active again, rainfall deficiency in the state and its various sub-divisions has been reduced from 30% at the end of June to only 3% at present. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that actual rainfall in the state till July 7 stands at 270.1 mm as against the normal of 277.7 mm for the same duration.
-
Uttar Pradesh government claims consistent increase in revenue collections
The Uttar Pradesh government has claimed consistent improvement in situation on the revenue collection front, earning Rs 4095.53 crore more revenue in June 2022 than the collections made in same month last year. It collected total revenue of Rs 15259.64 crore against Rs 11,164.11 crore collected in the same month in 2021-2022. It had claimed revenue collections of about Rs 14,139.62 crore for May 2022 and Rs 12854.10 crore for April 2022.
-
Mega block on Harbour line after part of 46-year-old wall collapses
Central Railway motorman Shashikant Kamble applied the emergency brakes in the nick of time after he saw a portion of a dilapidated wall belonging to a BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport sub-station built atop the railways boundary wall, collapsing on to the track between Masjid Bunder and Sandhurst Road stations. At least 100 local train services were delayed and 50 train services were partially cancelled (terminated before they reached their destination) on the Harbour line.
-
Day 3 of chain hunger strike: BJP extends support to Ludhiana MC employees’ stir
As the chain hunger strike by municipal corporation employees' union— Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— entered the third day, Bharatiya Janata Party extended support to the protesting employees on Thursday. BJP district president Pushpinder Singal, among other leaders, participated in the protest outside the MC's Zone-A office and said they would support to the employees in their fight to get their genuine demand fulfilled. Shiromani Akali Dal had also extended support to the protesting employees.
