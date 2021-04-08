63 deaths, 2,997 new Covid cases in Punjab

Punjab on Wednesday reported 63 Covid-related deaths, taking the toll to 7,278, while the infection tally rose to 2.6 lakh with 2,997 new cases, according to a health department bulletin.

The active cases dropped to 25,855 from 25,913 on Tuesday, while 2,959 patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 2,26,887, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana reported a maximum of 415 cases, followed by 345 in Jalandhar, 337 in Patiala, 336 in Mohali and 325 in Amritsar, among others. Nine deaths were reported in Mohali, seven each in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur, and six each in Rupnagar and Patiala, the bulletin said.

There are 24 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 369 are on oxygen support. A total of 61.89 lakh samples have been collected for testing so far, it said.

79 pvt hospitals on tertiary care centres’ list

Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said Punjab has added 79 new private hospitals to the list of tertiary care centres for providing Covid-19 treatment in the five most-affected districts of the state.

He said that the inflow of patients in severe conditions is higher in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Jalandhar and Bathinda.

These districts require more hospitals that are compliant as per the expert committee criteria for providing an optimal level of tertiary care to Covid-19 patients, he said adding the hospitals recommended by the expert committee and the hospitals who have submitted self-declaration from these five districts have now been authorised as tertiary care hospitals for the treatment of severe patients of Covid-19.