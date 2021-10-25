63 dengue cases surface in Ludhiana

As many as 63 dengue cases were reported in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of infections to 759 this year. The number of suspected cases stands at 2,308.

The district had on Saturday recorded the year’s biggest single-day spike with 65 infections.

For the last five days, the district has been consistently recording more than 50 cases a day. However, there is some respite on the Covid front as no new infection of the virus was detected on Sunday.