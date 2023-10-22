News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 64th Police Commemoration Day: Punjab Police known for rooting out militancy, says DGP

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Oct 22, 2023 07:38 AM IST

Paying tributes to the policemen who died in line of duty, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Punjab Police have a glorious history of valour and sacrifice

The 64th state-level Police Commemoration Day was observed at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters here on Saturday to pay tributes to the brave police personnel, who had sacrificed their lives, fighting militants and criminals for the unity and integrity of the nation.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav pays tributes. (HT photo)
He said cops had laid down their lives to maintain the unity of the nation and give security to the citizens. He said the state police had sacrificed its 1,797 officials, including three in this year, since September 1981. He said Punjab Police is known for its bravery, courage, and successfully rooting out militancy.

The DGP also met the families of deceased police officers and listened to them sympathetically. He assured them of every possible help from the police.

Earlier, names of all 189 police martyrs of this year, including Mandeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Parminder Singh of Punjab Police who died while fighting gangsters, were read out by Commandment 80th Battalion Navjot Singh Mahal. A two-minute silence was observed, and later, senior officials laid wreaths at the memorial.

1,500 cops undergoing training for road safety

Meanwhile, interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the event, DGP Yadav said the flagship project Sadak Surkhya Force (SSF) will not only help in saving precious lives by reducing mishaps, but will also streamline the traffic movement in the state. He said 1,500 cops were already undergoing specialised training for road safety, and orders to purchase 121 new Toyota Hilux and 28 interceptor vehicles for the force have already been placed. He also said these vehicles would be deployed at every 30 km and would play a pivotal role in ensuring road safety.

