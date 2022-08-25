65% registered street vendors in Chandigarh not paying monthly fee

Running their businesses from city’s 48 vending zones, only 35% of the 10,937 registered street vendors are paying their fees regularly.

With majority of the registered street vendors defaulting on monthly payments, the municipal corporation will take up the issue with the newly constituted Town Vending Committee (TVC) — the authority for framing city’s street vending policies — on September 9.

Of the total 10,937 vendors registered with MC, only 3,833 vendors have been regularly paying their fee, which ranges between ₹300 and ₹2,000 as per nature of work.

The issue of non-payment of fees was raised in Tuesday’s MC General House meeting by Congress councillor Jasbir Singh. During the debate over the issue, several councillors alleged that even though the number of the street vendors had increased in the recent past, the fee collection had declined.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “All issues relating to street vendors will be taken up in the TVC meeting on September 9. Decision on further course of action against non-payment of fee and unauthorised street vendors will also be taken. Some vendors have raised complaints regarding the location of some sites. So, the committee will discuss the reassignment of sites as well.”

At the meeting, new sites, as specified by the UT chief architect, will also be allocated.

TVC constituted after 17 months

The UT local government department on Wednesday constituted the 12-member TVC, over 17 months after the last committee’s term ended in March 2021. The election for the new TVC was held in December last year.

Apart from the MC commissioner as the chairman, the other department representatives in the committee include SP (Traffic), SP, MC medical officer of health and UT chief architect. Five members are elected from among street vendors, including two women, and one representative each for minorities, SC/OBC and persons with disabilities. Besides, two RWA and NGO representatives are also part of the panel.

