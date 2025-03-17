65 report to hospital with eye infection after hair treatment camp in Punjab’s Sangrur

At least 65 people, who attended a free hair treatment camp organised at Kali Devi Mandir in Sangrur on Sunday, have been treated in the outpatient department (OPD) of the local civil hospital for symptoms of burning sensation in the eyes since last night, civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Kamra said on Monday. A doctor examining a patient, who experienced redness and pain in the eyes after applying an oil provided at a free hair treatment camp in Sangrur on Monday. (HT Photo)

The camp, which claimed to offer a solution for hair loss, left participants with pain and redness in the eyes after they applied an oil provided at the event and washed it off later as part of the treatment, Dr Kamra said. He said no permission was sought from the local administration to conduct the camp that nearly 1,000 people attended.

“A team has been set up to investigate the matter and identify the individuals who organised the event without permission,” Dr Kamra said.

Dr Vaibhav Mittal, a private eye specialist based in Sangrur, said he had examined 40 patients since Monday morning.

The police also denied granting any permission for holding the camp. DSP, special branch, Sanjeev Singla said: “So far, none of the patients has come forward to lodge a complaint against the organiser. But we have learnt that an individual from Khanna claimed to have a treatment that could regrow hair and held the camp. Efforts are on to trace him.”