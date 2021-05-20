65 succumb to Covid in Himachal

Dharamshala/ Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s coronavirus case tally rose to 1,72,722 as 2,648 more people tested positive on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 2,581 after 65 patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 836 were reported in Kangra, 314 in Mandi, 257 in Solan, 226 in Hamirpur, 200 in Shimla, 191 each in Sirmaur and Una, 180 in Chamba, 175 in Bilaspur, 65 in Kullu, 14 in Lahaul-Spiti and seven in Kinnaur.

With 19 deaths, Kangra reported the highest fatalities, followed by 13 in Shimla, seven in Mandi, five each in Sirmaur and Hamirpur, four each in Solan and Chamba, three each in Bilaspur and Una and two in Kullu.

Recoveries climbed up to 1,36,663 after 4,257 people recuperated while there are 33,448 active cases.

Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 38,816 infections and is followed by Mandi with 23,330 cases and Shimla with 21,853 cases. Solan has 19,955 cases, Sirmaur 13,258, Hamirpur 12,248, Una 11,173, Bilaspur 10,824, Chamba 8,646 , Kullu 7,676, Kinnaur 2,498 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,445.

CM seeks self-help groups’ assistance

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said self-help groups (SHGs) can help during the pandemic by helping virus-hit families by taking care of their livestock and farms and aiding unemployed migrant labourers. He was virtually interacting with representatives of groups across the state. Appreciating initiatives taken by SHGs to supplement their income, the CM said the state will provide all possible help to promote the products prepared by SHGs. He said the ‘Mukhyamantri Ek Bigha Yojana’ had proved to be a boon for rural women. Under the scheme any woman in a SHG can avail benefits up to ₹1 lakh if she is a MGNREGA job card holder. Since the inception of the scheme, Thakur said, 10,364 works had been sanctioned in favour of women and ₹ 13.9 crore had been spent.