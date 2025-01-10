65 trains to remain suspended for 56 days amid devp works at Jammu station

Due to ongoing redevelopment of the Jammu railway station, at least 65 trains shall remain suspended to and from Jammu for the next 56 days, said officials. Durg Express to Udhampur, a weekly train, will not run till February 28, the officials said. (HT File)

This includes suspension of long-distance trains on multiple routes, including Jammu-Patna and Indore-Udhampur.

“As part of the Jammu railway station’s redevelopment and expansion, a new railway station is being constructed, which will include four additional platforms, taking the total to seven. This project has to be completed in the next six months,” said officials.

“As a result, several trains will not operate to and from Jammu. Schedule of several other trains will be altered,” they added.

Among the key trains that will remain suspended are the Shalimar Express between Jammu and Barmer (till March 6), diesel multiple units operating between Pathankot and Udhampur (till March 6), Archana Express between Jammu and Patna (till March 5) and the Indore-Udhampur weekly train (till March 5).

Durg Express to Udhampur, a weekly train, will not run till February 28, the officials said.

The Tirupati Balaji-Jammu Humsafar Express will remain suspended till February 28 and the Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express will not operate from February 24 to March 5.