65- year- old man dies of Covid, 62 test positive in Ludhiana

Updated on Jul 16, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 65- year- old man from Chader Nagar died, while 62 persons tested positive in Ludhiana on Friday, registering the biggest spike in Covid cases in the city after February 10 when 69 cases were reported in a day.

The deceased was a cancer patient and undergoing treatment at GTB hospital in Model Town.

With this, the active cases have crossed 200 mark for the second time in a month. Earlier, on July 1, the active cases had crossed the 200 count. At present, there are 223 active cases, of which 217 are under home isolation. As many as six are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no patient is admitted in a government health facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,920 Covid infections, of which 1,08,401 have successfully defeated the virus and 2,296 patients have succumbed to it.

