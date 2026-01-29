650th Parkash Purb: 10 acres acquired for Guru Ravidas research centre near Ballan village, says Cheema

Two years after laying the foundation stone of the Guru Ravidas Bani research centre, the state government has eventually purchased nearly 10 acres of land for the construction of the project, for which the AAP government had already sanctioned an amount to the tune of ₹25 crore. Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Lal Chand Kataruchak on Wednesday flagged off a special train carrying devotees to Varanasi to mark the Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas.

On March 25, 2023, chief minister Bhagwant Mann, along with then Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, visited Jalandhar’s Dera Sachkhand Ballan, an influential seat of the Ravidassia community, and laid the foundation stone of the project.

Days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan on February 1, the state government has also stepped in, with finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema holding meetings of the cabinet sub-committee in Jalandhar.

Cheema said the centre will be set up near Ballan village. Dera Ballan, situated 18 km from Jalandhar, is considered to have strong political clout due to its association with Dalits in the Doaba region.

“The Punjab government on Thursday registered more than nine acres of land in the name of the study centre at a cost of ₹7.02 crore. For this purpose, a total of three land registrations have been done as the land acquired for the centre falls in Naugaja, Faridpur villages, which are situated near Dera Ballan village,” Cheema added.

Cheema said that one registry pertains to Naugaja village measuring 64 kanal and 5 marla at a cost of ₹5.40 crore, while another measures 10 kanal 14 marla and costs ₹1.44 crore and two kanal at a cost of ₹16.74 lakh.

“The initiative is also aimed at ensuring global outreach of the teachings and ideology of Guru Ravidas. The government stands totally committed to ensuring that the teachings and ideology of the spiritual guru reach every nook and corner of the globe,” he said.

The finance minister said these adhayyan (learning) centres would act as shining lights for the coming generations.

“The motive behind this measure is to make the young generation aware of the glorious history and to take a giant step forward towards erasing social and economic gaps,” he said.

Channi accuses AAP of being ‘opportunist’

The project has been mired in a ‘credit war’ between the Congress and AAP. In 2021, then CM Charanjit Singh Channi had announced the setting up of the centre and promised ₹25 crore. But AAP, after coming to power in 2022, rescinded the grant.

“The centre requires nearly 100 acres of land, and the 10 acres of land acquired by the state is just another political stunt in order to play politics in the name of Guru Ravidas,” Channi said, adding that the project requires around ₹500 crore.

“The Congress government had released the first instalment of the grant, but after coming to power, the AAP government first stopped its release and then performed the charade of sanctioning the same amount for the same project to claim all the credit,” he said.

Special train to Varanasi flagged off

Ministers Cheema and Lal Chand Kataruchak on Wednesday flagged off a special train carrying devotees to Varanasi to mark the Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas. Cheema said the state government will observe the 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas on a grand scale with devotion and reverence.

“Statewide programmes focusing on the life, teachings and travels of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji will be organised, and a detailed roadmap in this regard has been finalised in a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee,” he said.